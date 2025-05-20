National

Day In Pics: May 20, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 20, 2025

Arvind Kejriwal, Avadh Ojha, Manish Sisodia
AAP relaunches party students' wing | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Avadh Ojha and Manish Sisodia during the relaunch of the party's students wing, renamed as Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), in New Delhi.

1/12
Chhagan Bhujbal inducted into Maharashtra cabinet
Chhagan Bhujbal inducted into Maharashtra cabinet | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan being greeted by NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal after the latter took oath a minister in the state cabinet, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are also seen.

2/12
Anti-encroachment drive in Ahmedabad
Anti-encroachment drive in Ahmedabad | Photo: PTI

An excavator being used to demolish structures during an anti-encroachment drive, near Chandola Lake, in Ahmedabad.

3/12
Rahul Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka | Photo: @CMofKarnataka via PTI

In this image released by @CMofKarnataka via X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, who arrived for the state government's two-year "Pragatiyatta Karnataka - Samarpana Sankalpa" program, being received by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the airport, in Karnataka. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is also seen.

4/12
Rain in Bengaluru
Weather: Rain in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Rescue operation underway in a waterlogged area after heavy rains, in Bengaluru.

5/12
Community health workers protest in Patna
Community health workers protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and others take part in a protest march, in Patna.

6/12
Rains in Guwahati
Weather: Rains in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

People being rescued from a waterlogged area after heavy rainfall, in Guwahati.

7/12
Two years of Karnataka Congress government
Two years of Karnataka Congress government | Photo: PTI

In this image via DCM Media, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, and party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala during 'Sadhana Samavesha', to mark the state Congress government's two years in office, in Hosapete, Karnataka.

8/12
Anti-encroachment drive in Sambhal
Anti-encroachment drive in Sambhal | Photo: PTI

An excavator being used to demolish encroachments from a road, near Chandausi intersection, in Sambhal.

9/12
Hot summer day in Delhi
Weather: Hot summer day in Delhi | Photo: PTI

A mirage appears on the Kartavya Path during a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi.

10/12
Punjabs War Against Drugs campaign
Punjab's War Against Drugs campaign | Photo: PTI

An excavator being used to demolish a property belonging to an alleged drug smuggler as part of the 'War Against Drugs' campaign, at Nabha in Patiala district, Punjab.

11/12
Armys preparedness along LoC
Army's preparedness along LoC | Photo: PTI

An army personnel displays parts of shells recovered after the recent India-Pak military standoff, during a media tour, near Poonch, J&K.

12/12
Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi
Raijor Dal joining programme in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi with newly joined party leaders during a programme, in Guwahati.

