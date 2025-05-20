Day In Pics: May 20, 2025

AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Avadh Ojha and Manish Sisodia during the relaunch of the party's students wing, renamed as Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), in New Delhi.
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan being greeted by NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal after the latter took oath a minister in the state cabinet, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are also seen.
An excavator being used to demolish structures during an anti-encroachment drive, near Chandola Lake, in Ahmedabad.
In this image released by @CMofKarnataka via X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, who arrived for the state government's two-year "Pragatiyatta Karnataka - Samarpana Sankalpa" program, being received by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the airport, in Karnataka. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is also seen.
Rescue operation underway in a waterlogged area after heavy rains, in Bengaluru.
ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and others take part in a protest march, in Patna.
People being rescued from a waterlogged area after heavy rainfall, in Guwahati.
In this image via DCM Media, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, and party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala during 'Sadhana Samavesha', to mark the state Congress government's two years in office, in Hosapete, Karnataka.
An excavator being used to demolish encroachments from a road, near Chandausi intersection, in Sambhal.
A mirage appears on the Kartavya Path during a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi.
An excavator being used to demolish a property belonging to an alleged drug smuggler as part of the 'War Against Drugs' campaign, at Nabha in Patiala district, Punjab.
An army personnel displays parts of shells recovered after the recent India-Pak military standoff, during a media tour, near Poonch, J&K.
Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi with newly joined party leaders during a programme, in Guwahati.