National

Day In Pics: July 28, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 28, 2024

Century-old vintage steam roller in Darbhanga | Photo: PTI

A nearly century-old vintage steam roller lying in a decaying condition in the city of Darbhanga in north Bihar.

2/12
CJI At NLSIU in Karnataka
CJI At NLSIU in Karnataka | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud speaks during the '11th Annual Conference of the Berkeley Center on Comparative Equality and Anti-Discrimination' organised by National Law School of India University (NLSIU), in Bengaluru.

3/12
Paris Olympics: Badminton
Paris Olympics: Badminton | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's PV Sindhu returns a shot during a Women's Singles Group play stage badminton match against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris.

4/12
Kanwar Yatar in Rajasthan
Kanwar Yatar in Rajasthan | Photo: PTI

An artist during the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ in the month of 'Shravan', in Jaipur.

5/12
Paris Olympics Badminton Actor Ram Charan with Fans
Paris Olympics Badminton Actor Ram Charan with Fans | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Actor Ram Charan poses for photos with fans after India's PV Sindhu’s badminton match in the Women's Singles Group play stage event at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, France.

6/12
Akshata Mhatre murder case
Akshata Mhatre murder case | Photo: PTI

People take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of the 30-year-old woman Akshata Mhatre, in Navi Mumbai.

7/12
Nirmala Sitharaman press conference in Karnataka
Nirmala Sitharaman press conference in Karnataka | Photo: PTI

Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman addresses a press conference at the state BJP office, Malleswaram, in Bengaluru.

8/12
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Table Tennis
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Table Tennis | Phto: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG VIA PTI

Akula Sreeja of India in action against Christina Kallberg of Sweden during the Women Singles Round of 64 of the Table Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at The South Paris Arena in Paris, France.

9/12
Kanwariyas in Haridwar
Kanwariyas in Haridwar | Photo: PTI

'Kanwariyas' (Lord Shiva devotees) gather to collect holy water from the Ganga river during their pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.

10/12
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Sharath Kamal Achanta
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Sharath Kamal Achanta | Photo: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG VIA PTI

Sharath Kamal Achanta of India in action against Deni Kozul of Slovenia during the Men Singles Round of 64 of the Table Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at The South Paris Arena in Paris, France.

11/12
Nikhat Zareen competes in Paris Olympics Boxing
Nikhat Zareen competes in Paris Olympics Boxing | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Nikhat Zareen (blue) competes against Germany’s Maxi Karina Kloetzer in Women’s 50kg Boxing event at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, France.

12/12
Bansuri Swaraj press conference in Delhi
Bansuri Swaraj press conference in Delhi | Photo: PTI

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

