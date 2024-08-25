Day In Pics: August 25, 2024

A child holds a poster of Sunita Williams as others pray during the all religion prayer for the safe return of American astronaut of Indian origin Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS), in Ahmedabad.
All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Maulana Anisur Rahman Qasmi, centre, during a conference on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, in Patna.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia offer prayers at Golden temple, in Amritsar.
A CBI official during a raid on the premises of former medical superintendent of RG Kar Medical College Sanjay Vashisth in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure, in Kolkata.
Candidates stand in queue at an examination center to appear for the UP Police recruitment exam, in Kanpur.
Members from different parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, AAP and JD(U), during a meeting in support of Palestinians, in New Delhi.
Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesh to pandals for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis during ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’, in Jalgaon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan', in Jalgaon.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma interacts with passengers onboard a train to Jodhpur. Sharma will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event at Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur.
Children dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival celebrations, in Indore.
Nurses take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.