Day In Pics: August 25, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 25, 2024

Sunita Williams Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

A child holds a poster of Sunita Williams as others pray during the all religion prayer for the safe return of American astronaut of Indian origin Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS), in Ahmedabad.

1/12
Conference on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024
Conference on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 Photo: PTI

All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Maulana Anisur Rahman Qasmi, centre, during a conference on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, in Patna.

2/12
Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann at Golden temple
Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann at Golden temple Photo: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia offer prayers at Golden temple, in Amritsar.

3/12
PM Modi in Maharashtra
PM Modi in Maharashtra Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with ‘Lakhpati Didis’, in Jalgaon.

4/12
CBI searches at premises of Sanjay Vashisth
CBI searches at premises of Sanjay Vashisth Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A CBI official during a raid on the premises of former medical superintendent of RG Kar Medical College Sanjay Vashisth in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure, in Kolkata.

5/12
UP Police Recruitment Exam 2024
UP Police Recruitment Exam 2024 Photo: PTI

Candidates stand in queue at an examination center to appear for the UP Police recruitment exam, in Kanpur.

6/12
Different parties meeting in Delhi
Different parties' meeting in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Members from different parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, AAP and JD(U), during a meeting in support of Palestinians, in New Delhi.

7/12
Preps for Ganesh Chaturthi festival
Preps for Ganesh Chaturthi festival Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesh to pandals for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Mumbai.

8/12
PM Modi in Maharashtra
PM Modi in Maharashtra Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis during ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’, in Jalgaon.

9/12
PM Modi at Lakhpati Didi Sammelan
PM Modi at Lakhpati Didi Sammelan Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan', in Jalgaon.

10/12
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma interacts with passengers onboard a train to Jodhpur. Sharma will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event at Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur.

11/12
Janmashtami celebrations in Indore
Janmashtami celebrations in Indore Photo: PTI

Children dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival celebrations, in Indore.

12/12
Protest over Kolkata trainee doctor murder
Protest over Kolkata trainee doctor murder Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Nurses take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

