National

Day In Pics: August 19, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 19, 2024

Chief Executives of Public Sector Banks meeting | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the review meeting with Chief Executives of Public Sector Banks, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

2/14
S Jaishankar with Arzu Rana Deuba
S Jaishankar with Arzu Rana Deuba | Photo: PTI

Foreign Minister of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting, in New Delhi.

3/14
CBI probe in Kolkata incident
CBI probe in Kolkata incident | Photo: PTI

Security personnel guard as CBI team visits RG Kar Hospital incident victim's house, in Kolkata.

4/14
Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Guwahati
Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

A girl ties 'rakhi' to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as he celebrates the festival of 'Rakshabandhan' in Guwahati.

5/14
President Murmu celebrates Rakshabandhan
President Murmu celebrates Rakshabandhan | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu celebrates Raksha Bandhan with students at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi.

6/14
Constantino Chiwenga arrives in New Delhi
Constantino Chiwenga arrives in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga being received on his arrival for the 19th CII India Africa Business Conclave, in New Delhi.

7/14
Shravan Purnima festival
Shravan Purnima festival | Photo: PTI

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Shravan Purnima, last day of the month, at Phaphamau in Prayagraj.

8/14
Last Somwar of Shravan month
Last Somwar of Shravan month | Photo: PTI

Devotees offer prayers at Aap Shambhu Temple on the last 'Somwar' of the holy month of Shravan, in Jammu.

9/14
Former RG Kar Hospital principal at CBI office
Former RG Kar Hospital principal at CBI office | Photo: PTI

Former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh reaches CBI office to be questioned in the case of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

10/14
President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Shanker Dayal Sharma
President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Shanker Dayal Sharma | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tributes to former President Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

11/14
Protest against Kolkata rape-murder in Delhi
Protest against Kolkata rape-murder in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Doctors protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, near Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi.

12/14
Doctors protest in Delhi
Doctors protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Doctors display placards offering OPD facility during a protest over the RG Kar Medical College incident, at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi.

13/14
Doctors protest in Mumbai
Doctors protest in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

People protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, in Mumbai.

14/14
Raksha Bandhan festival
Raksha Bandhan festival | Photo: PTI

People board a train at Mathura Cantt railway station on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, in Mathura.

