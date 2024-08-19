Day In Pics: August 19, 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the review meeting with Chief Executives of Public Sector Banks, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
Foreign Minister of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Security personnel guard as CBI team visits RG Kar Hospital incident victim's house, in Kolkata.
A girl ties 'rakhi' to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as he celebrates the festival of 'Rakshabandhan' in Guwahati.
President Droupadi Murmu celebrates Raksha Bandhan with students at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga being received on his arrival for the 19th CII India Africa Business Conclave, in New Delhi.
Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Shravan Purnima, last day of the month, at Phaphamau in Prayagraj.
Devotees offer prayers at Aap Shambhu Temple on the last 'Somwar' of the holy month of Shravan, in Jammu.
Former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh reaches CBI office to be questioned in the case of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tributes to former President Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Doctors protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, near Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi.
Doctors display placards offering OPD facility during a protest over the RG Kar Medical College incident, at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi.
People protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, in Mumbai.
People board a train at Mathura Cantt railway station on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, in Mathura.