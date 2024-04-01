National

Day In Pics: April 01, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 01, 2024

RBI's 90th year celebration | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

A projection mapping on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building as part of celebrations marking 90 years of RBI, in New Delhi.

1/7
Anil Baluni at Vipin Rawat's house | Photo: PTI
BJP National Media In-charge Anil Baluni during his visit to the native village 'Sain Gaon' of the country's first CDS General Vipin Rawat, in Pauri Garhwal district.

2/7
INSV Tarini | Photo: PTI
INSV Tarini after being flagged off for the return voyage to India from Port Louis, Mauritius. INSV Tarini arrived at Port Louis on March 21, 2024, after a non stop voyage of 22 days from INS Mandovi, Goa.

3/7
Maharashtra excise dept seize foreign liquor | Photo: PTI
Police personnel display foreign liquor seized by the Excise Department of Maharashtra, at Worli in Mumbai.

4/7
Aftermath of hailstorm in Kamrup | Photo: PTI
A woman attempts to salvage her belongings after her house was destroyed due to a hailstorm, at Boko in Kamrup district, Assam.

5/7
Kashmir Ramadan | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
Muslim children offer prayers early morning to observe the martyr day of Hazrat Ali, the fourth caliph of Islam, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, when devout refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk.

6/7
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested | Photo: AP/Dinesh Joshi
Security vehicles escort a police van carrying Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Admi Party, or Common Man's Party, to Tihar prison from a local court, in New Delhi. A court in India on Monday placed a top opposition leader in two weeks of judicial detention after his 10 days in the custody of a federal agency expired, in a case that opposition parties say is part of a crackdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on rivals ahead of a national election later this month.

7/7
Keshav Prasad Maurya's interview with PTI | Photo: PTI/Subhav Shukla
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during an interview with PTI, at its head office in New Delhi.

