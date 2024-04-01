Day In Pics: April 01, 2024

Security vehicles escort a police van carrying Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Admi Party, or Common Man's Party, to Tihar prison from a local court, in New Delhi. A court in India on Monday placed a top opposition leader in two weeks of judicial detention after his 10 days in the custody of a federal agency expired, in a case that opposition parties say is part of a crackdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on rivals ahead of a national election later this month.