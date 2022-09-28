Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Critics Will Find Fault In Everything, Have To Carry On Our Work: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 9:54 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the state, despite relentless criticisms by detractors, achieved several feats such as the Unesco distinction for Durga puja, and her government would continue to work for more such laurels. 

Virtually inaugurating 300 Durga puja pandals in different parts of Bengal from Alipore Bodyguard Lines, Banerjee also said “critics will find fault in everything” but that should not come in the way of the strides being made by her government.

"I am happy to iterate that many feathers have been added to Bengal's crown. The UNESCO accorded 'Intangible cultural heritage' distinction to Durga Puja, a global forum adjudged Bengal as the best tourist destination. NCRB described Kolkata as the safest city. 

"Some detractors, critics will try to find fault in everything. That doesn't matter. We must carry on our work," she said.

Banerjee, on the occasion, also heaped praise on the police force for "serving society” 24 hours, all 365 days of the year. 

Inaugurating Suruchi Sangha puja, patronized by her cabinet colleague and Trinamool Congress leader Aroop Biswas, the CM said that officers of the Kolkata Police along with volunteers would be on the guard to ensure there was no untoward incident on the road, particularly at night.

"A 40-member all-woman Kolkata Police team will be patrolling the roads," she stated.

Banerjee also played the dhaak (ubiquitous drum associated with the festivities) during the slew of the inaugurations, lifting it on her shoulder, as the frenzied crowd before her cheered.

(Inputs from PTI)

