Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said that the police, acting on a tip-off, asked him to stop during checking. However, he turned away his motorcycle, and tried to flee.

Police then started chasing him, following which he fell from the motorcycle. Then, the accused started running and fired at police with the intention to kill them, Sajwan said.

Police in self-defense fired at him, and he sustained injuries on his leg.