Continuous Light Rain Gives Delhi Its 1st 'Good' Air Day Of Year

The capital has recorded 127 days of bad air quality (AQI is poor, very poor or severe) this year so far, the highest since 2016, when it saw 153 such days during the corresponding period.    

Enter The Clean Air Machine
A sustained spell of light rain in Delhi yielded good air quality Photograph by Jitender Gupta

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 5:53 pm

A sustained spell of light rain in the capital yielded the first "good" air quality day of the year on Friday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The 24-hour average air quality index in the city stood at 47 at 4 pm. It was 57 on Thursday.

The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (48), Gurugram (48), Greater Noida (46) and Noida (47) also recorded 'good' air quality. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Continuous light rain since Thursday morning has also brought the mercury down in Delhi. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal and lowest this month, on Friday morning. 

(With PTI inputs)

