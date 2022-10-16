Construction Of Guru Ravidas Temple In Kurukshetra Will Start In February: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

The Jannayak Janta Party will begin the construction of a grand Guru Ravidas temple in Kurukshetra in February next year, its leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday.

The construction of the temple and educational institution will be started on Guru Ravidas Jayanti in February, Chautala said during a state-level conference of the party's Scheduled Caste Cell in Panchkula, according to a party statement.

Chautala said that in view of social differences arising out of village chaupals bearing caste names, these would be named Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavans. New gram panchayats, to be formed after the upcoming panchayat polls, can pass a resolution and send a proposal to the government in this regard, he said.

The panchayat polls in the state will be held in phases starting October 30. Chautala said the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state was working wholeheartedly for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and weaker sections and had taken a number of steps for their uplift.

Chautala said the SC Cell has an important role in the party. Be it the assembly elections in 2019 or the membership drive, the SC Cell has worked tirelessly in all party activities, he said. Minister of State Anoop Dhanak and JJP state president Nishan Singh also addressed the meeting.

