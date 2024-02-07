Construction Activities In Assam Have Created Large-Scale Employment Opportunities: Assam CM Himanta

The Assam government has joined hands with Larsen and Toubro (L&T) to set up the centre with the objective of enhancing the skills of registered construction workers, aligning trained resources in the construction industry, connecting trainees with future skills and modern technology, and making unemployed youths with construction skills.

Sarma also appealed to the youths to get themselves trained in solar technology so that employment and earning opportunities in the sector do not slip out of their hands.

He said L&T has been asked to train those who enrol in the Construction Skill Training Centre for rooftop solar panel installation.