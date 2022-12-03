Congress To Seek Discussion On Issues Of Reservation, Border And Economic Situations In Parliament Winter Session

The Congress on Saturday decided to seek discussions on issues of EWS reservation, state of the economy and situation at the border during Parliament's winter session, even as many of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are unlikely to be present due to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Besides these, the party during its parliamentary strategy group's meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence also decided to raise the issue of "weakening" of constitutional institutions in the country.

Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party. During the session, which begins on December 7, the party is seeking to corner the government on the border issue with China, economic situation in the country, "weakening" of constitutional institutions and reservations for economically weaker sections (EWS). It will seek discussions on all these issues.

Three big issues have emerged from the Congress' side for this short session of Parliament of 17 days, All India Congress Committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters after the meeting.

"The tension between India and China for the last 22 months and there has been no discussion in Parliament on the issue. The Congress would want that the issue be discussed in Parliament," he said.

"The three issues are border situation, economic situation and weakening of constitutional institutions whose rights and independence are being snatched away. We would like to have a discussion on these issues," Ramesh said.

Besides Ramesh, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhury and senior leaders Chidambaram, K C Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Javed Ansari, K Suresh and Manickam Tagore were among those who attended the meeting.

The Congress will also raise the issue of high inflation and price rise, falling value of the rupee, falling exports and high Goods and Services Tax rates. Ramesh said the Congress will talk to opposition leaders in the next two-three days and would like to have a joint strategy to ensure that discussions on these issues are held.

