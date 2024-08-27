No, it is not a continuation of the National Conference’s previous manifestos. While there are some recurring points, they reflect our unchanging political ideology. Autonomy for J&K remains our agenda. However, our manifesto is more comprehensive and far-reaching than before. It is a testament to my colleagues and the public who contributed suggestions. We received over 2,000 suggestions via emails and messages. I believe, as they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. The fact that many points in our manifesto are echoed in the PDP’s manifesto is flattering to us.