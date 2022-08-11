Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Receives Legion Of Honour, France's Highest Civilian Award

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will be honoured with France's highest civilian award, the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur (the Legion of Honour), for his speeches and writings.



The French Ambassador in New Delhi has written to Tharoor, informing him about the honour, which will be conferred on him during the next visit of any minister of the French government to India.



According to several reports, last year, Tharoor surprised French officials, Consulates, Alliance Francaise by delivering a speech in French.



Talking about the honour, Tharoor tweeted, “As one who cherishes our relations with France, loves the language and admires the culture, I am honoured to be recognized in this way. My gratitude and appreciation to those who have seen fit to award me this distinction.”





He may hath no honour in his own party nor in homeland.. but other nations recognise him.. Congratulations Sir @ShashiTharoor In @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/367h2qcKjV — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) August 11, 2022





In 2010, Tharoor received a similar honour, from the Spanish government. The King of Spain had bestowed upon him the Encomienda de la Real Order Espanola de Carlos III.