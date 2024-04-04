National

Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP From Rajasthan

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan last month.

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge greets party leader Sonia Gandhi before she takes oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 4, 2024. Photo: PTI
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi took oath as member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Thursday. Before taking oath, Sonia Gandhi was greeted by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: Know Which Phase Your Constituency Will Vote In

Priyanka Gandhi is expected to be fielded by the Congress from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituency which was held by Sonia Gandhi for decades before she moved to Rajya Sabha.

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases, starting April 19, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 7 Phases, Counting & Results On June 4 - Full Schedule

While voting for Phase 1 will take place on April 19, polling for Phase 2 to Phase 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

While Sonia Gandhi is not contesting for the Lok Sabha elections, she is among the star campaigners for the Congress for the upcoming polls.

