Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Congress, BJP Engage In A Bitter War Of Words Over Rowdies In Politics

Home National

Congress, BJP Engage In A Bitter War Of Words Over Rowdies In Politics

On Saturday, the ruling BJP and the Congress fought bitterly over politicians attending rowdy events in Karnataka.

Congress and BJP workers.
Congress and BJP workers.(Representational image) Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 9:37 pm

The Congress and the ruling BJP in poll-bound Karnataka engaged in a bitter war of words on Saturday over politicians attending events organised by rowdies.

Mounting the attack, the Congress launched a website -- www.bjprowdymorcha.com -- saying it has put up a list of 'leaked' candidates on the portal. The list comprises people with their photographs who allegedly have criminal cases registered against them.

The Congress charged that the Karnataka BJP is accommodating rowdies and anti-social elements in the ruling party. 

"With the skeletons tumbling out of the cupboard of BJP in the last days, the Indian National Congress has upped the ante by dedicating an entire website to showcase the improprieties of the BJP in the run-up to the 2023 elections," the Congress said in a statement.

The BJP hit back by listing out the past of many leaders, who allegedly have a criminal history.

In a series of tweets, the BJP without mincing words alleged that Congress state president D K Shivakumar himself was an aide of a notorious rowdy. It also stated that Karnataka Youth Congress president Mohammed Harris Nalapad was rowdy.

The Congress launched the attack following reports that some of their leaders recently attended a programme organised by rowdies in the city, who police had said were absconding.

Related stories

BJP Points Amused At Congress Infighting Before MCD Polls After Sandeep Dikshit's Tweet Against Party Member Devendra Yadav

Several Ex-Cong Leaders Adjusted As BJP Revamp Its Punjab unit

BJP-IPFT Has Given Corruption Free Good Governance In Tripura: Manik Saha

Tags

National BJP Congress Karnataka Politics Indian National Congress Anti-social Elements D K Shivakumar Mohammed Harris Nalapad
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI