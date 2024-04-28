National

Congress and Gandhi: The Stakes in the Upcoming Election

In the upcoming election, the future of the Gandhi family and the Congress party is at stake. The Indian National Congress (INC) has always been known for its ability to adapt to changing Indian realities. This adaptability has allowed it to survive and thrive, despite facing opposition from various fronts. However, the party’s reliance on the Gandhi family has become its defining ideology. The party’s future now seems to be intertwined with the future of the Gandhi family. This video delves into the history of the INC, its ideological shifts, and the role of the Gandhi family in shaping its destiny.