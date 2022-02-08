Cong MPs Walk Out From Rajya Sabha During PM's Reply To Motion Of Thanks On Prez Address

Congress MPs on Monday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the motion of thanks on President's address, alleging he was only speaking against the Congress party and not on the address. Modi on Tuesday continued his no-holds-barred attack on the Congress declaring that even Mahatma Gandhi wanted the party dismantled and claiming there would have been no Emergency, no massacre of Sikhs, no caste politics and no exodus of Pandits from Kashmir had the Congress not been there.



Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address in the Rajya Sabha, Modi, who also highlighted his government's achievements, launched a blistering attack against the Congress and alleged that "urban Naxals" had control over the party. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge later told reporters that the prime minister was only making accusations against the Congress and was not speaking on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Parliament.



"He was only targeting the Congress party. Instead of speaking on schemes and concerns of members enumerated in the House during the debate, the prime minister was only speaking about the Congress... Those who worship Mahatma Gandhi Ji's assassin are now telling us that the Congress should be dissolved," he said. Responding to Modi's attack on the Congress, party general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it is because of the Congress there is space for opposition and dissent and that a party of two MPs is today ruling the country.



"The Congress is there and that is why Babasaheb's constitution is there, dreams of freedom fighters are coming true, Bapu's thoughts and ideals are alive, nuclear power and the technological revolution is there. "Pakistan broke into two after it challenged India and we have been strong even during the global recession, and there has also been space for opposition and dissent," Surjewala said in a series of tweets in Hindi.



Because of the Congress, the voice of the people rises even amid oppressive tools and there is a fearless truth even in the midst of lies and propaganda, he said. "Amid the craze of the useless government full of rhetoric, there is a dedicated opposition which cares about the country and performs the religion of public service, not the slavery of capitalists," the Congress leader said. "Honourable Modi Ji, the 75th year of Independence is the golden period for lies-hatred-arrogance-propaganda and of capitalists. But for the youth, farmers, housewives, the poor and small businessmen and traders it is "Rahu-Kaal" (bad time)," Surjewala said.

PTI Inputs