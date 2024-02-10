Cold Wave Conditions Prevail In Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions continued in some parts of Rajasthan but the temperature is now expected to increase in the coming days, the local Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The weather in the state remained ‘generally dry’ in the last 24 hours while a cold wave was recorded at some places, it said. During this period, the minimum temperature in Karauli was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius, 4.0 degrees in Fatehpur, 4.5 degrees in Pilani and Sikar, 4.8 degrees in Bhilwara, 5.7 degrees in Churu and 7.4 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar.

The weather in the state is likely to remain mainly dry for the next week. However, there is a possibility of a partly cloudy sky on February 13 and 14 under the influence of a weak western disturbance. The probability of rain is very low, the department said.

There is a strong possibility of the minimum and maximum temperatures increasing by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. There is no possibility of cold wave/ frost as the minimum temperature will be above 4 degrees Celsius in most parts, it said.