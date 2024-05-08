National

Coaching Class Owner Loses Rs 1.88 Crore To Stock Trading WhatsApp Group Scam

As per the complainant, an unidentified person added him to the WhatsApp group `STOCK Vanguard (F)' in March, said an official.

Advertisement

File Photo
stock trading WhatsApp group scam | File Photo
info_icon

A 48-year-old coaching class owner in Thane district was duped of more than Rs 1.88 crore in a share trading scam that started with the membership of a WhatsApp group, police said on Wednesday.

As per the complainant, an unidentified person added him to the WhatsApp group `STOCK Vanguard (F)' in March, said an official.

The group had 170 members and advice about share trading used to be posted there, he told police.

The complainant found the advice trustworthy and invested money in the recommended shares, following which he was added to another group, `STOCK-Vanguard-VIP', the official said.

Ratheesh Nair - null
Watch Your Health: Leading The Way With Innovative Ideas

BY Spotlight Desk

Advertisement

Three persons, who identified themselves as Isha, Divya, and Raj Rupani, contacted him, showed him some kind of `SEBI certificate' to gain his trust, and told him that he could make huge profits by investing through an app called CINVEN/IC SERVICES, the complainant said.

He invested more than Rs 1.88 crore, but when he demanded his money back, there was no response, he claimed.

A case of cheating under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) was registered at Vitthalwadi police station but no arrests have been made yet, officials said.

Bugsmirror - null
Bugsmirror: Leading The Change In Security Innovation

BY Manish Saini

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J P Nadda, Amit Malviya Summoned By Bengaluru Police Over Social Media Post
  2. Tripura CM Urges Railway Min To Expedite Resumption Of Goods Train Services
  3. SC May Pass Order On Interim Bail To Kejriwal On May 10: Justice Sanjiv Khanna
  4. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: State Govt Says Only 0.1% Wildlife Cover Burning, SC Asks For Better Measures
  5. Coaching Class Owner Loses Rs 1.88 Crore To Stock Trading WhatsApp Group Scam
Entertainment News
  1. Undying Love For Supernatural Stories Sustains TV Universe Of 'Dayans' & 'Chudails'
  2. Taylor Swift's Beau Travis Kelce Lands Maiden Big Role In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’
  3. For Sanjeeda Shaikh, Playing Waheeda In 'Heeramandi' Was 'Challenging But Fun'
  4. Shraddha Arya To Not Quit 'Kundali Bhagya' After Four Year Leap? Here's What We Know
  5. Anshula Kapoor Savours Her Paris Holiday, Kisses Her 'Happy Place' Partner Rohan Thakkar
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Threatens Play Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Lucknow Super Giants
  2. Coco Gauff Feels Olympic Medal Is 'Equal To Grand Slams', Gears Up For First Appearance
  3. World Olympic Qualifier Wrestling, India Preview: Last Shot At Paris For Aman, Deepak
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  5. NBA: Doncic Admits 'I've Got To Be Better' After Mavericks Go Down In Oklahoma
World News
  1. Singapore’s Indian-Origin Former Minister's Corruption Trial Set For Aug-Sept
  2. Chinese Warships Have Been Docked In Cambodia For 5 Months, But Government Says It's Not Permanent
  3. Severe Storms Ravage Michigan, Threatening Millions Across Eastern US
  4. Dozens Still Missing After Monday's South Africa Building Collapse. 7 Confirmed Dead
  5. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pledges $5,000 Reward To Catch War Memorial Vandals
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: Karnataka Police Summons BJP Chief Nadda, Amit Malviya Over Social Media Post
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern