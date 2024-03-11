CM Revanth Reddy Launches Housing Scheme In Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday launched the Indiramma Housing Scheme aiming to provide houses to those from the economically weaker sections.

Under the scheme, the state government will distribute house pattas in the name of women. The government has already sanctioned 4.50 lakh Indiramma houses at a cost of Rs 22,500 crore, an official release said.

Alleging that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao sought votes in the name of double bedroom houses and deceived the public in the last 10 years, Reddy said people have "buried" the KCR regime and elected "Indiramma Rajyam" (the welfare rule of former PM Indira Gandhi).