Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with his party MLAs from Punjab via videoconference on Sunday.

The meeting of the AAP MLAs was held in Mohali and Delhi CM Kejriwal joined it via video conferencing from Delhi today. The AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats in the 117-member House.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a meeting of AAP MLAs in Mohali.



AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is also present in the meeting, through virtual mode. pic.twitter.com/ZCQ3ZXKKT8 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has set targets for each minister in his cabinet and if that is not met, the people "can demand that the minister be removed," Arvind Kejriwal said today. Bhagwant Mann has "covered a lot of ground within just three days", he said, pointing to the initial announcements by the new government.

AAP won a massive mandate in Punjab in the recently concluded assembly elections and Mr Mann took oath as the Chief Minister earlier this week,

The new Chief Minister, Mr Kejriwal said, has already "removed the security of old ministers and gave security to the public".

Compensation was given for wasted crops. "He also announced Anti-Corruption Action Line, after which the people in Delhi started getting calls... improvements have started on their own," he added.

Virtually addressing the meeting MLAs in Mohali, Mr Kejriwal said the MLAs should not "sit in Chandigarh" or they would "get used to horse-drawn coaches".

"The people of Punjab have selected diamonds and we have to work as a team of 92 people under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann... I am just his elder brother," he added. In his address, Mr Man went back to the basics, exhorting the MLAs to be punctual, open an office in every town of their constituency and work 18 hours a day.