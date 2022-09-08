Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Cloudy Conditions In Mumbai, IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Thundershowers

On Wednesday evening, Mumbai witnessed rains along with thunder and lightning. Though traffic had slowed down in some areas, no major water-logging was reported from anywhere in the city.

Cloudy Conditions In Mumbai, IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Thundershowers
Cloudy Conditions In Mumbai, IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Thundershowers Courtesy: Twitter/@Swetaprasad19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 10:02 am

Mumbai witnessed rains along with thunder and lightning in the last 24 hours, bringing some respite from the sultry weather, and the weather department has forecast light to moderate thundershowers in the next one day.

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast conditions on Thursday morning. 

Heavy rain was not reported anywhere in the city in the morning. The local trains, Metro services and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, a civic official said. 

There will be a high tide of 4.25 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 10.34 am, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours, the official said.

On Wednesday evening, Mumbai witnessed rains along with thunder and lightning. Though traffic had slowed down in some areas, no major water-logging was reported from anywhere in the city.

In the 24-hour period till 8 am on Thursday, the island city received 30.96 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 32.64 mm and 19.29 mm downpour, the official said.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

COVID-19: Mumbai Logs 316 New Cases, Three Deaths; Active Count 2,218

Promoting Adv. Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh Is Proving To Be A Right Decision For Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap 

Mumbai Logs 285 Covid-19 Cases, But No Death For 1st Time Since Aug 22; Active Tally At 2,540

Tags

National Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Cloudy Sky Thundershower Weather Climate Change Mumbai Maharashtra
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Before ‘Vikram Vedha’, Other Saif Ali Khan Multi-Starrers That Cemented His Position As A Top Performer

Before ‘Vikram Vedha’, Other Saif Ali Khan Multi-Starrers That Cemented His Position As A Top Performer