CJI Chandrachud Recalls Being Trolled, Called 'Arrogant' For Adjusting Seat During Hearing

"What they didn't tell you was that all he did was only to shift his position in the chair. 24 years of judging can be a little strenuous which I have put in. I didn't leave the court. I only shifted my position but I was subject to vicious abuse, trolling, the knives were out but I do believe that our shoulders are broad enough and the ultimate confidence which we have is of common citizens in the work which we do,” CJI Chandrachud said.