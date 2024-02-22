The apex child rights body NCPCR has issued directive to the Uttar Pradesh government to register an FIR and take legal action against Darul Uloom Deoband, a renowned Islamic educational institution, following the discovery of alleged objectionable content on its website. In a letter addressed to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the Saharanpur District, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo highlighted the commission's concern regarding a fatwa published on the Deoband's website.

The fatwa in question discusses the concept of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and allegedly glorifies "martyrdom in the context of India's invasion".