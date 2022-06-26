Chief Minister Warns Action Against Those Involved In Suspected Foeticide

Terming the issue of suspected foeticide in the district as serious, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said those involved will face legal action and will be sent to jail.

In a suspected case of illegal abortion, seven foetuses were found discarded under a bridge across a river stream at Mudalagi town in the district on Friday.

"It is very serious issue. The information regarding the nursing home involved in this case has been obtained. The deputy commissioner has initiated action against the hospital. I have ordered a detailed probe into it," Bommai told reporters.

"Whoever is involved, we will initiate legal action against them. If their involvement is proved, we will send them to jail," the Chief Minister added. The aborted foetuses packed in five bottles, were noticed on Friday by some locals, who had gone to the banks of the water stream to wash clothes.

The district health department has constituted a special investigation team to inquire into the matter. According to officials, foetuses were about five to seven months old. A case has been registered by the police in this connection and the investigation is on.

(With PTI inputs)