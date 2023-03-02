Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Chief Election Commissioner To Be Appointed On Advise Of PM, CJI And LoP

Supreme Court PTI

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 12:08 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and elections commissioners will be done by the President on the advice of a committee comprising the prime minister, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.

The apex court said if the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha is not there, then the leader of the single largest opposition party will be on the committee to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and elections commissioners.

The bench delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking a collegium-like system for the appointment of election commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

 

