Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Chhattisgarh Sees 186 COVID-19 Cases, No Fatality; Active Tally Reaches 851

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,54,053, new cases 186, death toll 14,036, recovered 11,39,166, active cases 851, today tests 14,360, total tests 1,78,83,172.

Chhattisgarh Sees 186 COVID-19 Cases, No Fatality; Active Tally Reaches 851

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 9:57 pm

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 186 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.30 per cent, taking the tally to 11,54,053, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,036, an official said.

Durg led with 47 cases, followed by 46 in Raipur, 21 in Bilaspur, 16 in Balodabazar, 14 in Bemetara and six in Rajnandgaon, while nine districts did not report any case, he said.

The recovery count reached 11,39,166 after 92 persons were discharged from hospitals or completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 851, the official said. With 14,360 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,78,83,172, he added.

-With PTI Input

