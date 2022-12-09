Chhattisgarh: Naxalite With Reward Of Rs 8 Lakh On Head Surrenders In Sukma

A suspected Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head surrendered before the security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, a senior police official said.

Sodi Mukka, the Naxalite, was a member of the `South Bastar Battalion' of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), said district Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma. He had also served as a security guard of senior Naxalite leaders between 2019 and 2020, the SP said.

Mukka decided to surrender as he was impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive, he said.

(With PTI inputs)