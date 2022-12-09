Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Chhattisgarh: Naxalite With Reward Of Rs 8 Lakh On Head Surrenders In Sukma

Home National

Chhattisgarh: Naxalite With Reward Of Rs 8 Lakh On Head Surrenders In Sukma

Mukka decided to surrender as he was impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive

Naxalites
A suspected Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head surrendered before the security forces PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 8:45 pm

A suspected Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head surrendered before the security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, a senior police official said.

Sodi Mukka, the Naxalite, was a member of the `South Bastar Battalion' of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), said district Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma. He had also served as a security guard of senior Naxalite leaders between 2019 and 2020, the SP said.

Mukka decided to surrender as he was impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Chhattisgarh Naxalite Reward Lakh Head Surrenders Sukma
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film