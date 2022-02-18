Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Chhattisgarh Govt Approves Proposal To Open Kindergartens At 6,536 Locations

The kindergartens for children in the age group of five to six years will be started 6,536 locations where Anganbadi centres are situated in school premises.

Chhattisgarh Govt Approves Proposal To Open Kindergartens At 6,536 Locations
Chhattisgarh govt to open kindergartens

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 8:55 pm

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday approved a proposal to open kindergartens in 6,536 locations in the state, a senior official said. The school education department's proposal was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the day, the official said.

The kindergartens for children in the age group of five to six years will be started 6,536 locations where Anganbadi centres are situated in school premises, he said. The initiative will benefit 68,054 out of 3,23,624 students in the age group from the academic year 2022-23, he added.

Apart from this, the cabinet also approved the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill 2022 for presentation of the budget estimate for year 2022-23 in Vidhan Sabha and Chhattisgarh Regularisation of Unauthorised Development Bill 2022 to amend the Chhattisgarh Unauthorised Development Regulation Act 2002, he said. For recruitment for the vacant posts of pharmacists in various districts under the Directorate of AYUSH, the cabinet has decided to extend the validity of the recruitment result for a year, the official said.

Related stories

Chhattisgarh: Maoist Involved In Killing Of Villagers Surrenders In Dantewada

CRPF Officer Killed In Encounter With Naxals In Chhattisgarh, 1 Jawan Injured

Chhattisgarh: Cops Arrest Trio More Than Two Months After Murder Of Engineer

Among other decisions, the cabinet has decided to distribute fortified rice to ration card holders under the state's scheme from March 2022 in 10 aspirational districts (Korba, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Kondagaon, Sukma) and two high-burden districts (Kabirdham and Raigarh) in 2022-23, he added.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Chhattisgarh Schools Students Bhupesh Baghel School Children Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Jal Jeevan Mission Now Covers Every Home In 100 Districts: Centre

Jal Jeevan Mission Now Covers Every Home In 100 Districts: Centre

Congress Releases Manifesto In Punjab | 10 Points

Traders Object US Listing Palika Bazar Under Notorious Markets List

2 Labourers Hurt After Portion Of Building Collapses In Delhi's Greater Noida: Police

Second Phase Of Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System Project Approved

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases