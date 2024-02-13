National

‘Chaos’ As Farmers Converge On Delhi For Their Rights

The chaos ensued near national capital borders amid the farmers protest call for ‘Delhi Chalo’ to press their demands to the government including minimum support for their crops.

February 13, 2024

Farmers' march: Traffic at Ghazipur border | Photo: Suresk K. Pandey/Outlook

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Ghazipur border amid restrictions in vehicular traffic in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.

Farmers' march: Traffic at Ghazipur border | Photo: Suresk K. Pandey/Outlook

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Ghazipur border amid restrictions in vehicular traffic in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.

Farmers' march: Security at Ghazipur border | Photo: Suresk K. Pandey/Outlook

Security personnel at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.

Farmers at Shambhu border | Photo: PTI

Farmers move away after police fired teargas shell to disperse them during their 'Delhi Chalo' march at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Ambala.

Farmers at Shambhu border | Photo: PTI

Farmers at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Ambala.

Farmers' march: Security at Tikri border | Photo: PTI

Security personnel prepare for farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, at Tikri border in New Delhi.

Farmers' march: Farmers at Punjab border | Photo: PTI

Farmers near Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district.

Farmers' march: Farmers at Punjab border | Photo: PTI

Farmers arrive at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district.

Farmers' march: Security at Tikri border | Photo: PTI

Security personnel deployed near Tikri border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, near New Delhi.

Farmers' march: Security at Haryana border | Photo: PTI

Farmers at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Ambala.

Farmers' march: Security at Haryana border | Photo: PTI

Farmers assemble at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Ambala.

