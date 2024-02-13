‘Chaos’ As Farmers Converge On Delhi For Their Rights

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Ghazipur border amid restrictions in vehicular traffic in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Ghazipur border amid restrictions in vehicular traffic in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.
Security personnel at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.
Farmers move away after police fired teargas shell to disperse them during their 'Delhi Chalo' march at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Ambala.
Farmers at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Ambala.
Security personnel prepare for farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, at Tikri border in New Delhi.
Farmers near Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district.
Farmers arrive at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district.
Security personnel deployed near Tikri border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, near New Delhi.
Farmers at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Ambala.
Farmers assemble at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Ambala.