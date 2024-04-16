Centre Forms 6-Person Panel To Review Issues Faced By Queer Community

The government has formed a six-person panel to review different concerns concerning the LGBTQ+ community after Supreme Court judgement of October 17, 2023 had directed the Centre to form a committee on this matter.
This move comes several months after the Supreme Court denied legal acknowledgement of same-sex marriages and passed the responsibility of legislating on this matter to the Parliament.
The Supreme Court order had advised the committee to be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary to look into the problems faced by the queer community in the country.
Six Person Committee For Issues Concerning Queer Community
The six person committee will be led by the Cabinet secretary serving as chairperson and will comprise the Secretary of the Department of Home, the Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Secretary of the Legislative Department, and the Secretary of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.
The committee will review steps that can be implemented to prevent discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals in accessing goods and services, as well as measures that can be implemented to protect the LGBTQ+ community from the risk of violence, harassment, or coercion.
The committee will also investigate ways to prevent involuntary medical treatments and surgeries for queer individuals, as well as methods to ensure equal access to social welfare benefits without discrimination, and other relevant concerns.