‘Centre And States Must Come Together For Long Term Measure Against Disasters’: Himachal CM Sukhu

Self-reliance is the goal of "Vayvastha Parivartan" (Policy Reforms). To date, Himachal Pradesh has been heavily reliant on loans, with debt reaching unprecedented levels. Each person in the state carries a debt of Rs 1.25 lakh on his head. Given this situation, the state faces a crucial choice: to continue accumulating debt or focus on generating resources. In the first year of implementing policy changes, we managed to raise an additional Rs 2,200 crore, increasing revenue by 20 per cent. The goal for this year is to double these efforts. To achieve economic self-reliance by 2032, I plan to implement measures to reduce administrative costs and introduce comprehensive reforms across all sectors. My vision is clear and I believe in transparency. I will not permit loot of the state's natural resources.