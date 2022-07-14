Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Registers Fresh FIR Against Mehul Choksi In Canara Bank Fraud Of Rs. 55.27 Crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh FIR against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi for allegedly duping a consortium of Rs. 55.27 crores.

undefined
Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 6:56 pm

The CBI has filed a fresh FIR against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi for allegedly cheating a Canara Bank-led consortium to the tune of Rs 55.27 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The agency has also booked Bezel Jewellery and its whole-time directors, including Choksi, Chetna Jhaveri, Dinesh Bhatia, and Milind Limaye. The Canara Bank and the Bank of Maharashtra had sanctioned Rs 30 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively as working capital facilities under a consortium agreement with Bezel Jewellery.

It is alleged that though the loan was granted for the manufacturing and sale of gold and diamond-studded jewelry, the company did not route any of the business transactions through the account to hide the diversion of funds. The company did not repay the loan, causing a loss of Rs 55.27 crore to the consortium, the agency has alleged.

Related stories

CBI Files Corruption Case Against DJB, NBCC Officials

Rs 18,000 Crore Recovered From Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi And Mehul Choksi: Government Tells SC

SEBI Bans Mehul Choksi From Capital Markets For 1 Year, Slaps Rs 2.5 Crore Fine

Choksi is already wanted in a Rs 13,500-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank, along with his nephew Nirav Modi. Choksi has taken the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda, where he is settled since he fled India in 2018. 

Tags

National CBI Mehul Choksi Canara Bank Bank Of Maharashtra Nirav Modi Antigua And Barbuda FIR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam