Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Files First Charge Sheet In Bengal School Jobs Scam

The charge sheet named 16 accused including arrested ex-education minister Partha Chatterjee and former SSC advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha, a CBI official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation
The Central Bureau of Investigation PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 7:15 pm

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed its first charge sheet in Kolkata’s Alipore court in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

The charge sheet named 16 accused including arrested ex-education minister Partha Chatterjee and former SSC advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha, a CBI official said.

The investigating agency, on the direction of the Calcutta High Court, is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in upper primary and secondary schools in the state.

The alleged irregularities took place when Chatterjee was the education minister. 

Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the last week of July when he was the state’s industry and commerce minister. Following the arrest, he was stripped of his portfolios. The ruling Trinamool Congress also suspended him. The CBI arrested Sinha in August. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National The Central Bureau Of Investigation Kolkata’s Alipore Court West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Recruitment Scam Ex-education Minister Partha Chatterjee Former SSC Advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha Calcutta High Court Enforcement Directorate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely