Case Against 3 Persons For Duping Navi Mumbai Man Of Rs 5 Lakh By Selling Fake Gold Coins

A case has been registered against a woman, her son and another person for allegedly cheating a 41-year-old man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 5 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, hailing from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district, initially gained the victim's trust by selling him genuine gold coins earlier this month.

They later lured him into buying more coins and allegedly cheating him of Rs 5 lakh by selling him counterfeit coins, an official from Kharghar police station said.