Case Against 3 Persons For Duping Navi Mumbai Man Of Rs 5 Lakh By Selling Fake Gold Coins

PTI

February 20, 2024

A case has been registered against a woman, her son and another person for allegedly cheating a 41-year-old man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 5 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, hailing from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district, initially gained the victim's trust by selling him genuine gold coins earlier this month. 

They later lured him into buying more coins and allegedly cheating him of Rs 5 lakh by selling him counterfeit coins, an official from Kharghar police station said.

After realising that he was duped, the man approached the Mumbra police who referred the matter to their counterparts at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

The Kharghar police on Monday registered a case against the mother-son duo and another accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

