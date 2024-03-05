Pak-Bound Ship's Cargo Can Be Used For Military Purposes, Says DRDO

In connection with the recent seizure of suspicious items likely for use in Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme from a Pakistan-bound ship from China at Navi Mumbai's Nhava Seva port, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday submitted its official report to the authority.

Based on intelligence input, customs officials on Janury 23 halted the Karachi-bound ship 'CMA CGM Attila' from China at Navi Mumbai’s Nhava Sheva port. Suspecting the ship of containing a nuclear consignment to be used for Pakistan’s nuclear and ballistic missile programme, the ship was intercepted recently.