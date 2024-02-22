In Rajasthan's Nagaur, a car collided with a religious procession on Thursday, injuring five people. The driver, 60-year-old Ishaq Mohammad, suffered a heart attack while heading to a hospital in Degana with a family member for a checkup. The incident occurred during a procession organized by the Jangid community for Vishwakarma Jayanti.
According to Degana Circle Officer Rameshwar Saharan, it appears that due to the heart attack, Ishaq unintentionally pressed the accelerator, causing the car to collide with the procession. Sadly, Ishaq was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. Three of the injured individuals were discharged after receiving initial medical attention.
CCTV footage suggests that Ishaq was driving slowly behind the procession in a narrow lane but suddenly accelerated, colliding with the participants and hitting a roadside wall.
Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma posted on X, saying, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the civilians injured in a road accident during the Vishwakarma Jayanti procession in Degana. I pray for the peace of the departed soul and the swift recovery of the injured. May the family members find the strength to bear this shock."