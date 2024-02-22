CCTV footage suggests that Ishaq was driving slowly behind the procession in a narrow lane but suddenly accelerated, colliding with the participants and hitting a roadside wall.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma posted on X, saying, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the civilians injured in a road accident during the Vishwakarma Jayanti procession in Degana. I pray for the peace of the departed soul and the swift recovery of the injured. May the family members find the strength to bear this shock."