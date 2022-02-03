Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Can't Play With Careers Of Students: SC Refuses To Postpone GATE Exam

'It is a matter of academic policy as to when the examination should be held and the court cannot enter this arena,' the Supreme Court said while refusing to postpone GATE examination.

GATE 2022 exam will not be postponed, Supreme Court said. PTI

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 12:25 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Examination, which is scheduled to be held on February 5. It was hearing a plea for the postponement of the exam owing to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in many parts of the country.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that postponing GATE just 48 hours before the scheduled examination would result in chaos and uncertainty, and it cannot play with the career of students, who have prepared for it.

The bench said that it is a matter of academic policy as to when the examination should be held and the court cannot enter this arena.

It noted that nine lakh students are to appear in the examination and around 20,000 students have signed an online petition for postponing the examination.

“The students have prepared for it and the court cannot play with the career of the students by postponing the examination”, the bench observed.  

On Wednesday, the top court had agreed to list the plea seeking postponement of GATE.  

The plea for postponement of the examination said that nine lakh students are appearing in the test at 200 centres and the authorities have not issued any Covid-appropriate guidelines for conducting the exam.

The GATE is an examination which tests the understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission in masters programme and recruitment by some PSUs

