CAG Begins Probe Into Allocation Of Works By Mumbai Civic Body During Covid-19 Pandemic

The Eknath Shinde-led government had on October 31 asked the CAG to conduct a probe into the allocation of works by the Mumbai civic body in the pandemic period when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power.

CAG probe into the allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic. PTI photo

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 6:05 pm

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Tuesday began its probe into the allocation of works by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 10-member team of the CAG held a meeting with BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal at the civic body's headquarters in the morning, officials said. The Eknath Shinde-led government had on October 31 asked the CAG to conduct a probe into the allocation of works by the Mumbai civic body in the pandemic period when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power.

"We had a conference today. An audit is underway regarding various departments," Chahal told PTI. According to civic officials, Chahal had conducted a meeting ahead of the CAG team's arrival with the heads of all departments, ward officers, deans of major hospitals and COVID-19 centres and gave necessary instructions about the probe.

"We have been asked to present whatever details (about expenditure and tenders during the COVID-19 period) the CAG demands and give suitable justification (if any query raised)," an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

