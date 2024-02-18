CAF Personnel Hacked To Death By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel was hacked to death by Naxalites at a village market in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

The attack occurred around 9.30 am in a village under Kutru police station limits, where a CAF team was deployed for security at a market, a senior official said.

"A small group of Naxalites attacked company commander Tijau Ram Bhuarya, who was leading the CAF team," he said.