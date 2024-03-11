Home Ministry Likely To Issue CAA Rules Today: Sources

Once the CAA rules are issued, the Modi government will start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was approved in December 2019 by the president, however, it faced widespread protests across various regions of the country.