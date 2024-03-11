Home Ministry Likely To Issue CAA Rules Today: Sources

The rules for enforcing the 'controversial' Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) are expected to be announced on Monday. These regulations aim to make it easier for undocumented migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who are not Muslim to obtain citizenship.
Once the CAA rules are issued, the Modi government will start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- who had come to India till December 31, 2014.
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was approved in December 2019 by the president, however, it faced widespread protests across various regions of the country.
The law could not come into effect so far as rules have to be notified for its implementation.