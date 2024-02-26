Bus collides With Tractor-Trolley In UP's Jaunpur Leaving Six Dead

Six labourers lost their lives, and six others were injured in a collision between a bus and a tractor-trolley in Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred around 11:15 pm on Sunday near Samadhganj. The bus, operated by Uttar Pradesh Roadways, was en route from Prayagraj to Jaunpur.
Reports from the police indicate that five of the victims succumbed to their injuries immediately, while the sixth passed away later in a district hospital. The accident involved 12 labourers who were on the tractor-trolley, all belonging to Alishahpur village.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the police promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured labourers to the district hospital. In addition to this, the police were actively involved in the rescue efforts. The local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.