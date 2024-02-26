National

Bus collides With Tractor-Trolley In UP's Jaunpur Leaving Six Dead

Tragedy struck in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district as a collision between a bus and a tractor-trolley claimed the lives of six labourers and left six others injured.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 26, 2024

A fatal collision between a bus and a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district resulted in the deaths of six labourers and injuries to six others.
info_icon

Six labourers lost their lives, and six others were injured in a collision between a bus and a tractor-trolley in Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred around 11:15 pm on Sunday near Samadhganj. The bus, operated by Uttar Pradesh Roadways, was en route from Prayagraj to Jaunpur.

Reports from the police indicate that five of the victims succumbed to their injuries immediately, while the sixth passed away later in a district hospital. The accident involved 12 labourers who were on the tractor-trolley, all belonging to Alishahpur village.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured labourers to the district hospital. In addition to this, the police were actively involved in the rescue efforts. The local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement