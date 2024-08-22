Budget 2024-25: Misses The Mark on Employment, Social Welfare And Marginalised Communities Amidst Unprecedented Needs

Policy strategies for SCs and STs, namely the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP), have been rebranded as the Development Action Plan for SCs and STs (DAPSC & DAPST) since 2017-18. The number of ministries allocating funds under the DAPSC has increased, with 40 ministries and departments reporting allocations for 2024-25. The absolute allocation for the DAPSC has risen marginally to Rs 1,65,597.70 crore in 2024-25 (BE) from Rs 1,59,147.79 crore in 2023-24 (BE).