Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
BSF, Pak Rangers Field Commanders Meet Along IB In Rajasthan

The Indian side was led by Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant G L Meena and the other side was headed by Lt Col Murad Ali Khan, Wing Commander, Pakistan Rangers.  

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 11:46 am

 A ground commander level meeting was held between the border forces of India and Pakistan along the international front in Rajasthan, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday. The meeting was held on Tuesday at Munabao in Barmer district of the state.  

The Indian side was led by Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant G L Meena and the other side was headed by Lt Col Murad Ali Khan, Wing Commander, Pakistan Rangers.  

"Such meetings are held to address border security-related issues at local commander (battalion) level," the spokesperson said.

The BSF guards the more than 3,300 km-long India-Pakistan IB that runs along Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat along the country's western flank.

(With PTI inputs)

