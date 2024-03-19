BRS Leader K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore To AAP For Favours, Says ED; AAP Reacts

“For the last two years, ED has been trying to find the proceeds of crime in this case. It has raided the house of many AAP leaders including Shri Manish Sisodia's house but they didn't find a single rupee. But we now know that almost all the companies who have given Electoral bonds to the BJP were earlier raided by ED. That means companies accused by ED of money laundering transferred their proceeds of crime to BJP accounts immediately after being raided. An impartial investigation into this would result into at least a thousand FIRs. This also includes companies raided by ED in the Excise case who later ended up donating Electoral bonds to BJP. So if the ED is interested in finding the proceeds of crime in the Delhi Excise case, it exists in BJP's accounts," the AAP statement further said.