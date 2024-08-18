Critics also point out that while the government’s vision for developing a mental healthcare infrastructure may be lofty, low budgetary allocations, lack of training or sensitivity among government staff and lack of trained counsellors and doctors/MDs in government-run establishments are key reasons why mental health remains on the backburner. In 2021, there were 0.75 psychiatrists per lakh population in India, far below the WHO norm of 3 per lakh population. In October 2022, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched the Tele-MANAS (Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) helpline to provide toll-free tele-mental health services across cities and remote regions of India. “The initiative was quite successful, and we were getting thousands of calls a month from across India regarding various concerns like suicidal thoughts, addiction problems, anxiety or psychological distress,” said Desai . With 53 centres operational across states and UTs, Tele Manas has received a budget allocation of Rs 90 crore this year, up from last year's Rs 65 crore. The programme is one of the three main line items for mental health that the government spends on. The other two are the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru and the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health in Tezpur. Discrepancies in state-level implementation, aspects of the programme like an unclear data privacy policy, and lack of trained professionals in the centres have been noted as issues that need more attention. Experts also feel that while there is predominant focus on government facilities, particularly inpatient care, other aspects such as outpatient, long-term, and aftercare budgets remain severely underfunded, leaving many like Palani or Ramesh and his schizophrenic father in a state of uncertainty.