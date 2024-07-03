Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Rajya Sabha at around 12 noon. He will take part in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.
Delhi News LIVE: Orange Alert In City For Rain, Red Alert In Gujarat
Moderate to heavy rain is expected to lash Delhi on Wednesday, July 2, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met office this morning predicted moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
The orange alert is in place for July 3 in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Hathras Stampede News LIVE: What FIR Says
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation in Hathras where 121 people died in a stampede, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.
However, the congregation or 'satsang' conductor Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari has not been named in the FIR though his name is in the complaint.
The FIR alleged that the organisers hid the actual number of devotees coming to the 'satsang' while seeking permission, did not cooperate in traffic management and hid evidence after the stampede, which broke out after people gathered there stopped to collect mud from the way the baba's vehicle was passing.
Hathras Stampede News: 'Only Shoes...', Says Forensics Team On Material Collected From Mishap Site
A member of the forensic unit who examined the Hathras accident spot on Wednesday said, "... I will not be able to tell what we have found. There are no specific things to collect from here, it is only the belongings of the devotees such as shoes and sheets used for sitting."
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Reach Lifetime High In Early Trade
Sensex hits historic 80,000-mark; Nifty reaches fresh lifetime high in early trade.
Hathras News LIVE: Full List Of Victims Of Stampede Tragedy
The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has risen to 121, a senior official said on Wednesday.
According to the Office of the Relief Commissioner, the number of people injured in Tuesday's incident stands at 28.
Of the total fatalities, 19 are yet to be identified, it said.
Top News Today: UP CM Adityanath Likely To Visit Hathras Today
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras on Wednesday where a stampede at a religious congregation killed 116 people, a senior government official said.
A team consisting of ADG Agra and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner has been constituted to inquire into the cause of the incident. The report is to be submitted within 24 hours, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters at his residence on Tuesday, Adityanath said, "Our government will get to the bottom of this incident and give appropriate punishment to the conspirators and those responsible. The state government is investigating this entire incident. We will see whether it is an accident or a conspiracy."
He also slammed the political parties doing politics over the tragic incident and said, "Doing politics on such an incident is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. This is the time to heal the wounds of the victims, to sympathise with the victims. The government is sensitive in this matter and no culprit will be spared."
Uttarakhand News LIVE: Landslide Blocks Road Near Yamunotri National Highway In Dabarkot
The road near Yamunotri National Highway at Dabarkot is blocked due to a landslide. Road clearance activity is underway but it is taking time to clear the road due to continuous sliding: Uttarakhand Police
Hathras News: Death Toll In Stampede Rises To 121
Death toll in Hathras incident rises to 121 and 28 injured, as per the Office of the Relief Commissioner.
Pune News LIVE: 7 Cases Of Zika Virus In City
A 55-year-old woman has been detected with Zika virus injection in Pune, taking the number of cases to seven, health officials said on Tuesday. The city had on Monday reported six cases of the infection, and two of the patients were pregnant women.
In the latest case, a woman from Dahanukar colony in Kothrud developed rashes and suffered from joint pains. Her reports came positive for Zika virus on Monday, news agency PTI quoted an official from the Pune Municipal Corporation as saying.
India News LIVE: NSA Ajit Doval Gets New Deputy, Additional NSA
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval appointed TV Ravichandran and Pawan Kapoor as his deputy in the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) team. Rajendra Khanna, who served as the deputy NSA, has been appointed as the Additional NSA.
TV Ravichandran, a 1990 batch IPS officer, is currently the special director in the Intelligence Bureau. Pawan Kapoor, a 1990 batch IFS officer, has served in several missions abroad for India and is currently in the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Prime Minister's Office.
Kapoort has also served as an international civil servant with the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.
World News LIVE: Italian Landowner Held Over Indian Worker's Death With Farm Equipment
Italian police arrested a farm owner on Tuesday on suspicion of homicide after one of his workers, an undocumented labourer from India, bled to death when his arm was cut off by a piece of farm equipment. The landowner abandoned the bleeding worker and failed to call an ambulance, prosecutors said.
The death of Satnam Singh shocked Italians and sparked protests by unions and farm workers demanding better working conditions. They have called for an end to the exploitive “caporalato” system of using underpaid migrant labour to work in Italy's agriculture industry.
Hathras Stampede News: FIR Registered
An FIR has been registered under sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 against one Devprakash Madhukar referred to as 'Mukhya Sewadar' and other organisers of the religious event where the stampede occurred
Latest News LIVE: Forensics Team, Dog Squad At Hathras Stampede Site
Forensic unit along with dog squad was seen at the stampede incident site in Hathras, where 116 people died in the mishap on Tuesday.
Hathras Stampede News LIVE: Search On For 'Bhole Baba'
A search operation was underway for 'Bhole Baba', who conducted a Satsang in Hathras where a stampede took place yesterday claiming the lives of 116 people.
Hathras News LIVE: Who Is Bhole Baba Whose Satsang Caused Stampede
Bhole Baba aka Narayan Saakar Hari, the religious preacher whose 'Satsang' led to the stampede that claimed the lives of over 100 people on Tuesday, served in the state police for 18 years before quitting his job and taking up this new role.
His real name is Surajpal and he is a native of Kasaganj district's Bahadur Nagar, a retired IPS officer said. Meanwhile, Circlo Officer (CO) of Patiyali Vijay Kumar Rana told news agency PTI that the Baba left his policeman job in the late 1990s and turned towards the spiritual line.
India Latest News LIVE: Most Hathras Stampede Victims Identified
Most of the 116 people who died in a stampede during a 'satsang' organised in Sikandra Rao area of the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday have been identified, the Uttar Pradesh government said.
As per Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, out of the 116 victims, seven are children, one man and the rest are women.
Aligarh Zone Inspector General of Police (IG) Shalabh Mathur told PTI, "116 people have died in the stampede incident in Hathras." Etah and Hathras are adjacent districts and people from Etah had also come to attend the 'satsang'.
Efforts are being made to identify the remaining bodies, officials said.
Parliament News LIVE: PM Modi Delivers Speech In Lok Sabha Amid Massive Sloganeering By Oppn
Day after Rahul Gandhi's unbridled speech in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fierce address, saying that what happened yesterday will not be forgiven by the people of the nation for centuries to come.
From calling the Leader of Opposition a "kid" to terming the Congress to be a "parasitic" party, Modi launched back-to-back attacks at the grand old party and its leader.
Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's Address in the Lok Sabha. READ FULL STORY HERE
Hathras News: 'Satsang' Stampede Tragedy Struck When People Rushed To Touch 'Baba's' Feet
A witness Shakuntala Devi told news agency PTI that the stampede took place while people were leaving the venue at the end of the 'satsang'. "Outside, there was a road built on a height over a drain. People fell atop each other," she said.
A second witness, Sonu Kumar, said there were at least 10,000 people at the venue and when Baba was leaving, many of them rushed to touch his feet. As they were returning, people slipped and fell over one another as parts of the ground had turned boggy with water overflowing from a nearby drain, he added.
Another person who had left the venue before the programme ended said the arrangements made were inadequate for the size of the crowd gathered at the venue.
Sanding outside the mortuary in Etah, Kailash said people fell on top of each other due to the slippery mud and the crowd coming from behind crushed them.
Santosh, who went to Hathras from Firozabad to attend the 'satsang', told reporters, "I went to Satsang with my sister. Hari ji came at around 12 o'clock. It concluded at 1.30 o'clock I took prasad in the pandal with my sister. "When we came out, we saw that everyone ran for darshan, and there was a drain nearby, and some people fell in it."
Hathras Stampede News LIVE: 116 Dead In Stampede At 'Satsang'
A total 116 people died and several others were injured in a stampede that took place during a 'satsang' (Religious gathering) at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday, July 2. The stampede reportedly occurred when 'Bhole Baba', in honour of who the 'satsang' was organised, was exiting the venue and people rushed to touch his feet. Some people fell, because of the slippery mud due to water overflowing from a nearby drain, and were crushed by the crowd coming from behind. READ FULL STORY
Breaking News July 3 LIVE: What's In Focus Today
Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here’s a look at top events and developments in focus today:
Hathras 'Satsang' Stampede follow-ups
Weather Updates
EAM S Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation to SCO Summit
Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody ends today