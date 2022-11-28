Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Both Leaders Are Congress Assets: Rahul Gandhi After Ashok Gehlot Called Sachin Pilot 'Traitor'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot have been lodged in a tussle since Pilot's failed rebellion in 2020.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 2:54 pm

Days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called Sachin Pilot a "traitor", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said both leaders are assets to the party.

Rahul's comment follows Gehlot's interview to NDTV in which he called Pilot a traitor and said a person who has been a traitor in the past cannot be made chief minister.

"A gaddar (traitor) cannot be Chief Minister. The High Command cannot make Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister… a man who doesn't have 10 MLAs. Who revolted. He betrayed the party, (he) is a traitor," said Gehlot.

Rahul on Monday said, "It will not affect the yatra and both the leaders are assets to the Congress party."

Pilot was the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Rajasthan Congress chief in 2020 when he rebelled against Gehlot's government and camped out of state with his loyalist MLAs. The rebellion eventually failed and Pilot returned to the Congress fold. However, he was removed from the posts of Deputy CM and state party president. 

Though the immediate crisis was resolved in 2020, Gehlot and Pilot have been lodged in tussle since then, which was recently visible during the Congress party chief's election. It is understood that the Congress high command wished Gehlot to contest the presidential election and make Pilot the Chief Minister of Rajasthan once Gehlot was elected. This is rooted in the Congress party's one person-one post rule. However, Gehlot loyaliss did not let it happen.

Besides saying both Gehlot and Pilot are assets for the Congress party, Rahul said the decision to contest from Amethi in the 2024 general elections will be taken after a year or more and the current focus is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Amethi was Rahul's traditional seat until 2019 elections when he lost it. 

Rahul further said concentration of wealth among three-four industrialists is major reason for unemployment in country.

Related stories

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot Calls Sachin Pilot 'Gaddar'; Ex-deputy CM Says 'Mud-slinging' Will Not Help

Congress Says Will Resolve Differences Between Leaders In Rajasthan Amid Gehlot Vs Pilot Row

Rajasthan: Gurjar Group Threatens To Disrupt Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' If Sachin Pilot Not Made CM

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rajasthan Congress Rajasthan Congress Rajasthan Congress Crisis Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant