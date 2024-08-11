'Is There Bomb In My Bag?' Air India Passenger's Comment Leads To Arrest

An Air India passenger was arrested on Sunday morning at Cochin International Airport for making an 'alarming comment' to a CISF officer at the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) checkpoint.
The man, identified as 42-year-old Manoj Kumar, was set to board an Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai when the incident occurred, news agency ANI reported.
According to an official statement issued by Cochin airport, Kumar asked the CISF officer, "Is there any bomb in my bag?" This statement triggered immediate concern and prompted the airport security team to take swift action.
The authorities at the airport called the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), who inspected the passenger's cabin and checked baggage. After completing the necessary checks, Kumar was handed over to the local police for further investigation.
The Air India flight departed at its scheduled time, despite the incident.
Airports are on high alert ahead of Independence Day celebrations, with heightened security checks in place until August 20. Authorities are warning travellers to arrive early to ensure a smooth journey, timely check-ins, and thorough security procedures.
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, which sets standards for flight security at both international and domestic airports in India, warns against making threats, even jokingly, as it can result in delays and fines for entire families.