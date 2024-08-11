National

'Is There Bomb In My Bag?' Air India Passenger's Comment Leads To Arrest

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, which sets standards for flight security at both international and domestic airports in India, warns against making threats, even jokingly.

Air India
Air India Passenger's Question Leads To Arrest Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

An Air India passenger was arrested on Sunday morning at Cochin International Airport for making an 'alarming comment' to a CISF officer at the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) checkpoint.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Manoj Kumar, was set to board an Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai when the incident occurred, news agency ANI reported. 

Saurya Airlines Crash From July 2024 | - X/@being_gorkha27
A Look At Deadliest Plane Crashes In The World

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to an official statement issued by Cochin airport, Kumar asked the CISF officer, "Is there any bomb in my bag?" This statement triggered immediate concern and prompted the airport security team to take swift action.

The authorities at the airport called the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), who inspected the passenger's cabin and checked baggage. After completing the necessary checks, Kumar was handed over to the local police for further investigation.

The Air India flight departed at its scheduled time, despite the incident.

Airports are on high alert ahead of Independence Day celebrations, with heightened security checks in place until August 20. Authorities are warning travellers to arrive early to ensure a smooth journey, timely check-ins, and thorough security procedures.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, which sets standards for flight security at both international and domestic airports in India, warns against making threats, even jokingly, as it can result in delays and fines for entire families.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028
  2. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  3. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: South Africa's Bowlers Put Them On Top At Stumps
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
  2. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  3. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  4. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
  5. Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  2. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  5. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  2. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  3. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  4. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  5. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Malicious, Mischievous, Manipulative': Adani Group Slams Latest Hindenburg Report On SEBI Links
  2. Former EAM Natwar Singh Passes Away At 93, PM Modi & More Pay Tribute
  3. Weather News: Delhi Faces Waterlogging, 288 Roads Closed In Himachal Due To Floods | IMD Forecast
  4. Torn Bluetooth Device Leads To Arrest Of Accused In Kolkata Trainee Doctor's Murder Case
  5. SEBI Chief Denies Hindenburg Report: 'Character Assassination Attempt'
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
  3. Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Captivates Hearts With His Speech After He Wins Lifetime Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  4. Nikkhil Advani On Why He Is Hesitant To Work With Salman Khan Again: He Feels Bad If His Films Make Less Than Rs 300 Crore
  5. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
US News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  5. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
World News
  1. Thousands Protest In Serbia Against Lithium Mining Project; Officials Say Plot Against President
  2. Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Calls For 'National Unity' Amid Rise In Violence Against Hindus, Minorities
  3. Turkey Restores Instagram After 9-Day Ban | Here's What Happened
  4. Brazil Voepass Plane Crash: Bodies Of All 62 Passengers Found, Families Gather In Sao Paulo
  5. Middle East: Nearly 100 Dead After Israel Strikes Gaza School; US Troops In Syria Injured After Drone Attack
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13