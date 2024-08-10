A Look At Deadliest Plane Crashes In The World

Outlook Web Desk
The world has witnessed some of the deadliest plane crashes and in light of the recent crashes in Nepal and Brazil, that left several dozen people dead, let's take a look at the some of these instances.
One of the biggest disasters in March 1977, two Boeing 747s collied on the runway at the Tenerife airport due to low visibility and miscommunication, leaving 583 people dead.
As many as 520 people were killed in the Japan Airlines (JAL) Flight 123 crash in 1985, which came after an explosive decompression due to faulty repairs.
In 1996, Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747 and Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin II-76 collided mid-air over Charkhi Dadri, an Indian village in Haryana, leaving 349 dead.
In 1974, Turkish Airlines Flight 981, a McDonnel Douglas DC-10, crashed in France, killing 346 persons. The plane lost control after the cargo door blew off due to a design flaw.
All 329 persons on board the Air India 'Kanishka' flight, going from Canada to New Delhi, died after it exploded off the coast of Ireland in June, 1985.
The plane which caught fire following its takeoff from Riyadh left all 301 on board dead in August, 1980, despite a successful emergency landing but a delayed evacuation.
The MH-17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down by a surface-to-air missile over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers.
In 1979, the flight -- McDonnell Douglas DC-10 -- crashed in Chicago after its engine fell off due to a technical breakdown, claiming the lives of all 273 persons on board.
In February 2003, the military transport aircraft crashed into a mountain side due to pilot error and inclement error, leaving all 275 passengers dead.